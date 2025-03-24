PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Alex Strahl left his residence in Victoria Lakes on foot around noon, Tuesday, to get coffee at a nearby Dunkin’ but does not appear to have arrived.

Alex is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair in a crew cut and a clean-shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.

Police said Alex is known to walk the area while listening to music and has been observed talking to himself in the past. He also smokes cigarettes and may have been looking for some.

Anyone with information on Alex’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Palant at 954-873-4935.

