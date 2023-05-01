MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police need your help locating 30-year-old Courtney Babb.

Last week was her birthday and her family has not heard from her, which is rare as her birthday as come and gone.

Family and friends said they haven’t seen or heard from her since April 10.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information please call police at 954-602-4000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.