Police search for 3 women who interacted with Hollywood homicide victim

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help identifying three women who may have information crucial to solving a fatal shooting investigation at a Hollywood apartment complex.

The incident occurred in a parking lot on the 5500 block of Plunkett Street, around 1 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, surveillance footage captured the three women interacting with the victim and exiting the building behind him before he was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as of Friday afternoon.

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the women, you’re urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP). You can also send an anonymous tip to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

