PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three suspects after shots were fired in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the scene, The Winston by Windsor Apartments complex, at 11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, late Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where police were seen investigating the apartments’ parking lot.

According to police, three suspects were seen running from the scene.

UPDATE: Officers are searching for three suspects who were seen running from the scene. Residents, access in & out of the community may be temporarily restricted as we conduct our search.



Please contact 954-431-2200 with any information; 911 for emergencies. https://t.co/ZPilOjUvU0 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 5, 2023

One victim with non-life threatening injuries was identified.

Police believe this was an isolated and targeted incident, and there is no evidence this shooting was a threat to the community.

