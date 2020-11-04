Police search for 3 serial robbers at North Lauderdale Walmart

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help stopping some crooks on a stealing spree in North Lauderdale.

Officers say a man has been stealing from a Walmart near West McNab Road and Southwest 81st Avenue since September.

Surveillance footage captured him along with two accomplices helping themselves to some merchandise last month.

Investigators said they hit the store five times, taking more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on these robbers, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

