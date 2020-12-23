Police search for 3 people caught on camera robbing Shell gas station in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Hallandale Beach are on the hunt after a gas station steal.

Surveillance video from November shows two people distracting the clerk while a third person wearing a red mask goes toward the back office.

Police said he took cash and cigarette cartons before leaving the store.

The robbery happened at the Shell gas station near Northwest Eighth Avenue and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

If you have any information, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

