LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a smashing steal after three men held up a pawn shop. One of the suspects posed as a customer.

It was a brazen robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. The employees at the store were frozen in fear when the thieves walked in.

Surveillance video showed one suspect drawing his gun and pointing it at an employee.

The incident occurred on March 10, before 5 p.m, at the Cash America Pawn store, at 2880 FL-7.

The first crook entered the store, appearing to shop when the other two men walked in within seconds.

All three men rushed behind the counter, forcing employees to open the registers.

The crooks were seen attempting to bash open the glass counter to take anything they could from the display cases.

According to police, the trio left in a blue 4-door Kia with the tag QFPL03.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.