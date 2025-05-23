PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people who were caught on surveillance video smashing into a sneaker store in Pembroke Pines overnight.

The security footage captured the subjects smashing the glass entrance door to the Stepped On Kicks store, located at 12399 Pembroke Road, early Friday morning.

After breaking through the glass, the trio got to work quickly, rolling three large bins through the shattered doorway.

Sandy Napoles, the store’s manager, spoke with 7News hours later.

“It makes me feel disgusted. It makes you feel like someone is coming into a space that’s supposed to be welcome,” she said.

The three subjects didn’t waste any time, tossing whatever they could get their hands on into the bins.

Napoles said the burglars stole an estimated $20,000-40,000 worth of merchandise in just 30 seconds.

“Just expensive brands. Mainly a lot of clothing, brands such as popular brands Hellstar, Essential, Supreme, some shirts, some sweatpants, jeans, a whole bunch of articles of clothing,” she said.

Napoles said he wouldn’t be surprised the three subjects had been in the store before.

“They seem to know what they’re doing while they’re in here, you know, I’m surprised they didn’t take more,” said Napoles. “It’s definitely a big hit, but definitely something we’re looking to recover from.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

