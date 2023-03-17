LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for three men who, they said, held up a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes at gunpoint.

The employees at the Cash America Pawn store, located at 2880 FL-7, were frozen in fear when the thieves walked in, just before 5 p.m., March 10.

Surveillance video showed one suspect drawing his gun and pointing it at an employee.

The first crook entered the store and posed as a customer, appearing to shop when the other two men walked in within seconds.

All three men rushed behind the counter, forcing employees to open the registers.

The crooks were seen attempting to bash open the glass counter to take anything they could from the display cases.

According to police, the trio left in a blue four-door Kia with the tag QFPL03.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

