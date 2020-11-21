Police search for 29-year-old missing endangered man from Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help searching for 29-year-old Enderlin Rene Leonce, who has been missing from Margate.

Police said he was last seen leaving his residence by his father at 190 SW 74th Terrace, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Leonce is described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having black hair in a short afro style, long beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, a gray and blue T-shirt, gray running shorts and black shoes.

Leonce is considered a missing endangered person, and anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Margate Police Department at 954-764-4347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

