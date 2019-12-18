Police search for 2 crooks who robbed teen in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police need help searching for two men who robbed a teenager and fraudulently used his credit card at a nearby mall.

The robbery happened at the Oak Ridge Knoll neighborhood in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to police, the teen, who is around 16 years old, was walking home from school when the two subjects jumped him and started punching him while they stole his wallet, iPhone and iPod.

The subjects then drove away in a vehicle with possibly a Georgia license plate.

Surveillance video at a store in Sawgrass Mills Mall showed one of the crooks, who police describe as having dreadlocks and wearing a grey hoodie, making purchases using the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information about the robbery and recognize one of the subjects, call Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

