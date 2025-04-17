WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who were captured on surveillance cameras committing an armed robbery in Wilton Manors.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the robbery occurred at the World of Smoke & Vape location at 2201 Wilton Drive, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video captures the moments the two masked men entered the smoke shop.

Investigators said one subject, dressed in black, held the victim at gunpoint while the second subject, wearing red, took merchandise off the shelves.

“They went in and they reentered a few times. On the last time they entered, one of them held the store clerk at gunpoint, while the other one went around to the back,” said Wilton Manors Police Detective Haley Plante.

Officials said the total damage of merchandise stolen was around $800.

“Vape products, vape pens, so about $800 worth of that,” said Plante.

Investigators said the scared employee used a panic button to alert authorities of the crime.

The two subjects were seen fleeing the scene heading southbound on Wilton Drive.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is urging anyone with information about the subjects or the robbery to come forward.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2172 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

