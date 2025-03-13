MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Sophia Garner was last seen at her home in the 800 block of SW 55th Way on Wednesday afternoon.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds and having long brown/ auburn hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black shorts and white Crocs.

According to police, she meets the criteria for a “missing endangered juvenile.”

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

