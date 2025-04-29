PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kiyocko Boyd Allen left her residence on Sunday at around 8 p.m. Police said it is believed that she was picked up by a friend and is at an undisclosed location.

She stands at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 954-743-1625.

