MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Kash’e Forever Mathis was last seen in her home in the 5700 block of Lakeside Dr. North at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 115 pounds. She was possibly wearing bell-bottom blue jeans, a white jacket with black and red highlights with a picture of Al Pacino as Scarface.

According to police, she meets the criteria for a “missing endangered juvenile.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.