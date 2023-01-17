LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill.

Fleurinord stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has a scar on her left eye. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt.

If you have any information on Fleurinord’s whereabouts, call police.

