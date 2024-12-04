MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Christopher Bell was last seen in the 5000 block of Courtyard Drive at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said that he left his residence on foot to an unknown location.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 135 pounds and has short, wavy red hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black jogging pants and white Puma sneakers.

According to police, Bell meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

