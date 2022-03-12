LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lauderhill.

Ulyssia Mciver was last near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Place, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weights about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black Chicago Bulls sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Missing Juvenile Alert!! Lauderhill PD is asking for the public’s help in locating 15 year old Ulyssia Mciver. She was last seen on 3-11-22 at 3200 NW 14th St & may be suffering from a mental crisis. She frequents the city of @DaviePolice near Nova HS. @A_Child_Missing pic.twitter.com/mjA2cJfVcq — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) March 12, 2022

Mciver may be suffering from a mental crisis.

She is frequently around the city of Davie, near Nova High School.

Officials urge anyone with any information on Mciver’s whereabouts to contact Lauderhill Police Detective S. Smith at 954-497-4720, or Sgt. Kaela Allison at 954-497-4704.

