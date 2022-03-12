LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Lauderhill.
Ulyssia Mciver was last near the 3000 block of Northwest 12th Place, at around 6 p.m., Friday.
The teen stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weights about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black Chicago Bulls sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.
Mciver may be suffering from a mental crisis.
She is frequently around the city of Davie, near Nova High School.
Officials urge anyone with any information on Mciver’s whereabouts to contact Lauderhill Police Detective S. Smith at 954-497-4720, or Sgt. Kaela Allison at 954-497-4704.
