PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Robert Minott, who also goes by Tarique, was last seen in the area of 5400 NW 10th Court at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, an unknown-colored t-shirt and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 954-797-2100.

