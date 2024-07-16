FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Izabell Mcintyre was last seen at 1:30 a.m. leaving her home.

#FLPD #MissingChild 🚨



Can you help us find Izabell Mcintyre? Izabell was last seen at 1:30 am leaving her home wearing a beige shirt and black leggings.



Anyone with information about Izabell's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately. pic.twitter.com/zytJshF2Pi — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 16, 2024

She is described as standing 4 feet 2 inches and weighing 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Izabell’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.