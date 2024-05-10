HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Stirling Road and Sarazen Drive at around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, officers found the victim deceased on the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police said that evidence led the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit to identify a suspect vehicle, described as a white 2016-2018 Chevy Malibu with damage to the passenger side, a missing passenger side fog light, and a piece of the front bumper missing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

