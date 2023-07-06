FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police returned to an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale one day after a shooting in the courtyard sent five people to the hospital, including four juveniles.

Three people remained in Broward Health Medical Center on Thursday following the incident that took place in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, Wednesday night.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting left five people injured. Four of those victims are minors.

Frantic calls to 911 calls from several women captured the tense moments in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“Kids were shot, ma’am. Send the ambulance, ma’am,” said one of the callers.

Another callers told the dispatcher that her son was among the victims.

“We have heard that my son got shot, he got shot on his neck,” she said.

Another woman said that children were celebrating with fireworks, and suddenly shots were fired.

“All the kids were outside popping fireworks, somebody walked up and went to shooting, some kids were out here shooting, and they shot my window,” she said.

Speaking with reporters, FLPS Chief Patrick Lynn said the shooting stemmed from an argument involving two groups of people in the courtyard.

“We had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them,” said Lynn. “As a result, gunfire ensued.”

Detectives said four minors and one adult were struck and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

“This doesn’t make sense, they know it’s freaking kids live over here. What is wrong with y’all?” said one of the women who called 911.

As soon as the shots were fired, a woman who said she has lived in the apartment complex for four years rushed to rescue one young victim.

“He had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that’s my friend’s son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics,” she said.

The investigation remains ongoing, as detectives continue to gather information and determine the circumstances that led up to this incident.

Some residents called 911 and voiced their frustration about this shotting.

“They are killing each other, like what is wrong with this generation? This generation? This generation is that – I am the parent of this generation, and we failed the kids,” said a resident.

Two minors have since been released from the hospital. The other two minors are listed in serious condition, and the adult patient is listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

