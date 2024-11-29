FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a body was discovered floating in a canal.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene in the area of 1100 South Andrews Avenue, Friday morning.

According to police, the body appeared to be an adult.

Dive teams retrieved the body from the canal.

Details remain limited as police continue their investigation.

