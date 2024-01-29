HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject who barricaded themselves at a Hollywood apartment prompted a swift response by police.

Hollywood Police arrived at the scene at the Upton Apartments complex, located at 911 S. Park Road, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several officers gathered at the apartment complex.

According to police, they received reports of a domestic disturbance, which resulted in the subject barricading themselves. Police said that the party involved in the alleged domestic issue is safe and is in protective custody.

Officers are now attempting to coax the subject out of the home.

The roadways in and out of the complex have been blocked.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.