FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in a neighborhood, finding one man dead.

On Thursday night, authorities were at the scene in the area of 1300 block of Chateau Park Drive when they found a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Brown, who lives in the area, described the gunfire.

“They all rushed right here and I almost had my girl catch me,” he said. “I got dizzy due to hearing the loudness going on. By the time I came outside, I just seen the police blocking everything.”

He continued saying that neighbors that came out after officers arrived told him that someone got shot.

“The ambulance came out and there’s a lot going on right now,” said Brown.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units responded to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect(s) responsible are asked to contact FLPD immediately at 954-828-5700.

