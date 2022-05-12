FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have responded to the scene of a shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting took place Thursday afternoon at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Second Street with initial reports saying the cause was due to a road rage incident between two drivers, one in a Nissan and the other in a BMW.

Police received a phone call from the person who fired his weapon. That individual was not in police custody but was talking to police.

The individual that was shot was a man in 50s and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The area has been closed up by police, as they continue their investigation.

