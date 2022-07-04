LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash happened along the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

According to police, a driver was headed eastbound on Sunrise Boulevard when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the median.

The vehicle crashed into a car that was headed westbound on Sunrise.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in one fatality.

Another person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Sunrise Boulevard was closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.