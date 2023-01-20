MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday.

The mail carrier’s mailbox key was stolen.

7SkyForce flew over the scene and showed the US Postal Inspection Service helping the mail carrier moves packages and mail to another vehicle.

No injuries or weapons were reported on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

