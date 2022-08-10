HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery has been made in Hollywood after authorities were called for a wellness check up.

Officers responded to the call on Wednesday, at a home on Cleveland Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body inside.

This case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to give them a call.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.