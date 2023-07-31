FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders arrived at a crash in Fort Lauderdale after a dumpster truck flipped on its side.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Southeast 17th Street and Eisenhower Boulevard just before noon Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found two people with minor injuries.

As a result of the wreck, police have closed off a portion of the road. Officers are on the scene to divert traffic to one lane so drivers should expect delays in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.