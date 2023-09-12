LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue units of Lauderhill were called to the area near Northwest 47th Avenue and 16th Street where a vehicle was discovered partially submerged in a canal.

The Lauderhill Police Department’s Public Information Officer reported that the call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and conveyed concerns about a vehicle’s presence in the canal.

Officials said the caller did not see the vehicle go into the canal and was unaware of any potential occupants within the car.

Plantation Police and Sunrise Police, along with fire rescue dive team members responded to the scene for additional support. Fire officials advised that the vehicle might be unoccupied.

The Lauderhill Police Department has yet to release an official statement regarding the situation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.