DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of a bomb threat at a South Florida school prompted a swift response by law enforcement.

Davie Police arrived at NSU University School, located at 3375 SW 75th Ave, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and staff were evacuated from the school.

Dave Fire Rescue also arrived at the scene.

A command post was established by police as they continue to investigate the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

