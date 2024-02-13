MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police responded to reports of a body on the road, leading to closures on US-27 as authorities investigate.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, live video footage showed heavy traffic on the highway on the northbound lanes of US- 27 about half a mile north of Krome Avenue as authorities closed the road to investigate.

Police said they found a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that this incident is a hit-and-run as no vehicle was found nearby.

As a result of this police investigation, all northbound lanes of US-27 remain closed. Traffic coming from northbound US-27 is being forced onto the southbound lanes of Krome Avenue. Morning commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.

