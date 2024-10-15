PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after a body was discovered floating in a canal.

Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene, in the area of US 27 and Pines Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several officers surrounded the area.

One lane of traffic has been closed as officials continue to investigate this incident and retrieve the body.

