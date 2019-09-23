Police respond to attempted bank robbery in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are on the scene of an attempted bank robbery at a Chase bank.

It occurred at the Chase on 6529 Nova Drive, late Monday morning.

According to police, the subject fled the scene on foot, placing McFatter Technical College and High School on lockdown.

The school lockdown has since been lifted.

