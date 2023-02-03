SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers made a save after a car ended up in a canal.

Sunrise Police arrived to the scene at 1681 NW 60th Ave., Friday morning.

7News cameras captured police using their batons to break the car’s window to pull the driver out.

“So I jumped up, started running down the stairs,” said a witness. “I saw the car, which was about right here, and he was just cruising, and I just see him go airborne, and just kapow. I rushed into the house, got my phone right away, yelled out to my boyfriend, ‘Somebody just went into the canal.'”

Before driving into the canal, the driver crashed into a fence and a tree.

According to police, the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Florida Medical Center for an evaluation.

Dive teams were also at the scene to see if any more people were inside the vehicle.

