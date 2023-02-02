POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 that has led to road closures.

Around 3:15 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road, Thursday.

A man was taken away from the scene by fire rescue to an area hospital to be treated for an apparent injury; his condition is unknown.

Due to the incident, investigators shut down all southbound lanes and the southbound entrance lane on I-95 at Sample Road, but roads have since been reopened.

Police were still working the scene to gather additional information as to how the incident unfolded and what exactly led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

