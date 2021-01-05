Police release video of shoplifter at West Marine store in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a video of a shoplifter in action, hoping it will lead to an arrest.

The rip off happened in late November at the West Marine store off Pines Boulevard and Southwest 103rd Avenue in Pembroke Pines.

A surveillance camera shows the crook lurking around the store before swiping several items. He then took off in a blue Honda Accord.

If you have any information about the theft, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

