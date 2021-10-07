FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a man who, police said, ambushed and attempted to kidnap a woman in Fort Lauderdale.

The footage, released on Thursday by Fort Lauderdale Police, shows the subject, wearing jeans and sneakers but no shirt, as he ran down an alley near Las Olas Boulevard, just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Investigators said the victim was heading toward the beach at the time of the incident.

“She was simply getting up, starting her morning a little early. She wanted to go out to the beach to kind of get some fresh air,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson.

Another angle shows the subject from a distance as he grabbed the woman, choked her and slammed her to the ground.

Adamson said the woman had no way of knowing what was about to happen.

“She had her headphones in at the time that this attack happened, so it wasn’t even like she heard the suspect coming up behind her,” she said.

The video captured the subject and victim as he dragged her in what police described as an attempt to kidnap her.

Moments later, detectives said, a witness stopped the subject and sent him running away.

Now police hope the newly released video will lead to the attacker’s capture.

“This is a very traumatizing incident for her,” said Adamson.

If you have any information on this incident or the man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

