Police release video of 2 masked subjects chasing, shooting man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new view of a deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video shows people scrambling as two hooded men — one of them believed to be wearing a medical mask — chase down a man through the streets.

Officials said the two hopped out of a car, chased and gunned down 41-year-old Caleb Fields.

He was rushed to Broward Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened earlier in May, in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and 22nd Road, where a makeshift memorial now stands.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police.

