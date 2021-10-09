HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a surveillance still of a man who, they said, was involved in an attempted robbery in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police on Friday said the subject was one of four men who tried to rob someone at gunpoint, Aug. 24.

The victim told police they were after a machine that cuts and programs car keys, but they were scared off.

Police said the subjects they took off from the area of North 61st Avenue and Arthur Street. Officers believe they left in a 2010 Lexus IS 250 with a partial tag of CZZ.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery or the whereabouts of the subject seen in the surveillance still, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

