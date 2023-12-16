HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new clue in their search for a driver who, they said, struck a 16-year-old boy in Hallandale Beach and kept on going.

Officials with Hallandale Beach Police on Friday released three surveillance images of the black Volkswagen that, they said, was involved in the crash near Northwest Seventh Terrace and Ninth Court, at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Tylan Jackson said he was walking home from school near OB Johnson Park when he was hit by a driver who took off.

The teen had a message for the motorist who was responsible.

“Just turn yourself in,” he said.

If you recognize the car, or have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

