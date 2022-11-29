FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a shooting on I-95 over the weekend.

Deputies have released a sketch of the gunman involved in a shooting that took place along the southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards, Sunday night.

According to detectives, the gunman was driving a newer model white i8 BMW. The car is said to possibly have damage on the passenger side, maybe even missing the side mirror.

The Office of Violent Crimes is investigating the incident after the gunman side swiped a black Nissan Sentra.

The victims are said to be a man and woman who are both in their 30s.

The victims who were in the Sentra told police the man pulled out a gun, began shooting them and struck both of them.

A juvenile was also shot in the process.

All victims were transported to the hospital.

The juvenile and woman are both expected to be OK, although the woman remains in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center, as she experienced life-threatening injures.

“At this point, detectives are searching for a this white BMW– not sure about the damage. He did sideswipe this Nissan Sentra, so perhaps there is damage on the white BMW,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokesperson for BSO, “but they really need people to help find this guy. If you were driving on I-95 southbound Sunday night, between 8 o’clock- 9 o’clock, if you saw that, have picture or video, please call Broward Crime Stoppers, call BSO and send along this information. We really need to find the driver of this BMW, so he doesn’t do it again.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

