LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck multiple times while heading to a call.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Black heavy set male fired the shots at the fire rescue truck while it was traveling near the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

The man, based on an image captured by area surveillance, is bald, wore a dark shirt, red shorts, was riding a bicycle and carried a firearm.

Rescue personnel were not injured during the shooting, but the rescue truck sustained significant damage to the engine compartment.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

