FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released the identity and charges of the man who barricaded himself in a vehicle following a carjacking.

John Anthony Dominguez Capellan, 26, was arrested on Monday after he led police officers on a short pursuit after he stole a car near the 1200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

Authorities managed to box him in after the chase and after he refused to exit the car, the SWAT team was called in.

He was arrested shortly after without further incident.

Dominguez Capellan faces three charges, including resisting an officer.

On Tuesday morning, a judge set his bond to $30,000 with a level-two GPS and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

