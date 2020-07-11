Police release details of car involved in Fort Lauderdale Beach hit-and-run that left woman critical

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found a critical clue as they search for the driver who, they said, struck and critically injured a woman in a busy part of Fort Lauderdale Beach and fled.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers on Sunday passed out flyers along the stretch of A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach near where, they said, 39-year-old Lynn Hessley was struck while crossing the street, July 3.

“She was struck by a white Mustang. Up until now, we did not have information,” said an FLPD Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw.

On Saturday, police released grainy surveillance video showing the Mustang hitting Hessley while she was crossing A1A near the Westin Hotel.

CRITICAL CLUE | @FLPD411 searching for the driver of this Mustang involved in a hit & run on 7/3 near A1A/Seville. Lynn Hessley is now fighting her life in the hospital pic.twitter.com/0RdJWhzbjs — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) July 12, 2020

Thanks to a tip, investigators said, they were able to determine that the car that hit Hessley was a white 2006 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag JRFQ02 and distinctive bumper stickers.

Police also tweeted out a picture of the Mustang.

On Friday, 7News spoke with Hessley’s sister, Jennifer Hessley.

“Lynn loves life. Her goal in life is to enjoy it,” she said. “There isn’t anyone that ever met her that doesn’t get her zest for life.”

Hessley remains at an area hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s sister said she sent her a picture she took just before the crash.

“She took a picture, sent it to us, wished us a happy Fourth of July from A1A and the beach,” she said. “We had dinner the Sunday before. I talked to her on Tuesday. Next thing you know, you get a phone call, and everything is changed. Everything’s gone upside down.”

“She’s real, and she’s honest, and this should have never happened,” Donna Cappello, a friend of Hessley. “The fact that they did just leave her there is just a nightmare.”

“We are confident that someone in the public saw this incident, or they know who is driving this vehicle,” said Greenlaw. “We are asking them to come forward. We need information.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

