HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new view of a chase and capture of two suspected carjackers in Hollywood, and they said they used high-tech help to put an end to this crime.

The widescreen dashcam video captured officers in pursuit of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro with its rear bumper dangling as it sped away along Washington Street, between 52nd and 56th streets, Tuesday afternoon.

At one point the officer in the cruiser where the dashcam video was being recorded is seen bumping the Camaro, and the driver lost control of the sports car and slammed into a white fence.

Moments later, officers were seen breaking out the Grappler, a new device that uses heavy-duty netting to grab the rear tires of a fleeing vehicle and stop it.

After the Camaro came to a crashing stop, officers were seen pulling ober. One of them was seen with his gun drawn.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness, captured several Hollywood Police officers slowly walking toward the Camaro with their guns drawn.

Police said the subjects tossed a gun from the Camaro, but it was later recovered.

The subjects, both 17 years old, were taken into custody, detectives said.

Both teens were taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where they were treated and released. They were then taken to a juvenile facility.

The 17-year-olds face a list of charges, including robbery, carjacking with a firearm or weapon, fleeing and eluding police and aggravated fleeing with injury.

