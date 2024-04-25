MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone footage released by Miramar Police on Thursday captured a new view of shots fired at a Publix in Miramar after an argument broke out between two drivers.

The incident happened on Friday, just before 7 p.m., at the Publix on Miramar Parkway and Palm Avenue.

According to investigators, two men got into an altercation shortly after they pulled into the parking lot. The dispute, police said, was over a parking spot.

During the argument between the two men, the cellphone footage showed a third man pulling out a gun and firing a shot over the men’s head as they continued their struggle.

There were no injuries reported.

After firing the shot, the man and one of the men involved in the struggle took off together in a silver Mercury Marauder.

The pair are wanted for battery and assault.

If you have any information on this incident or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

