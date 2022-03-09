PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the anxious calls for help made moments after, they said, a 5-year-old student attacked a special education teacher in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Trisha Meadows was attacked at Pine Lakes Elementary School, March 2.

“This teacher got hit in the head, and she’s throwing up right after,” said a woman who called 911.

“How was she hit in the head? What happened, ma’am?” said the dispatcher.

“It was the teacher … She was assaulted by a student,” said the caller.

The police report states, “The incident began when two students in the classroom, 4 and 5 years old, began throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers along with flipping the chairs.”

More faculty got involved, and they split up the students and took the 5-year-old into another room.

The report states Meadows “advised on the school radio that she needed support.”

Paramedics transported Meadows to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she had to be intubated.

Meadows has since been released and is recovering at home.

The 5-year-old student has not been charged.

