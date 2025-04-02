SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bold thief stole a Corvette straight from the driveway of a home in a Sunrise neighborhood, leaving the owner stunned.

“And he’s gone. Literally like the movie. Gone in 60 seconds,” said Jonathan Stern.

Jonathan Stern woke to quite the surprise Wednesday morning when discovered his 2020 Corvette was missing from the driveway of his home located in the 10000 block of Northwest 20th Court.

“I woke up to go fishing and noticed my car was gone,” said Stern.

That’s when Stern said he checked his ring camera, only to see that a masked man approached is vehicle in the wee hours of the morning.

“I saw a guy, fully dressed, masked hoodie. He was quick. He just walked up to the door handle, opened it and drove off,” he said.

But it wouldn’t end there.

According to Stern, the suspect first visited the home around 3:45a.m. to reprogram the car, they would then return an hour later and drive off with the pricey ride.

“So they took the car at 4:45a.m., but at 3:45a.m., they pulled up, stopped in front of the driveway and you could just hear the car beep so they must’ve reprogrammed the car itself,” he said.

Video captured on a ring camera confirmed Stern’s statements. At 3:45a.m., when the alleged reprogramming happened, a car came by the house but the driver never steps outside their car, a few minutes later they drove off. Then at 4:45a.m., the masked suspect returned and is seen tugging on the door handle.

Hours later, Sunrise Police located the vehicle abandoned off I-95 and Griffin and the suspect in the ring camera video, no where to be found. The car was towed and taken to the dealership to be reprogrammed.

Stern is now offering this advice for other drivers.

“Install a tracker in your car and put your car in a garage,” he said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they have not been able find the person behind the crime, therefore no arrest have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

